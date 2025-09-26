Qianhai development showcases Shenzhen-Hong Kong business integration

People's Daily Online) 17:00, September 26, 2025

Ha Jung Mi from South Korea poses for a photo at the Qianhai Kerry Center, Shenzhen's Nanshan district, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 15, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Wang Jing)

People's Daily Online reporters visited the Qianhai Kerry Center at Shenzhen's Nanshan district, south China's Guangdong Province, on Sept. 15 to explore the development's distinctive appeal.

The center is the first commercial project launched since the Qianhai Shekou Free Trade Zone was established in 2015. As Qianhai's first major project invested by a large Hong Kong enterprise, it advances Shenzhen-Hong Kong economic cooperation, forging closer businesses ties. Furthermore, as the first pilot project to adopt the "Hong Kong construction model," it introduces Hong Kong construction concepts and management expertise to accelerate Qianhai's urban development.

The center provides Hong Kong-style property management and services to international standards, creating a familiar environment that facilitates Hong Kong businesses and professionals entering the Chinese mainland. It also attracts mainland enterprises, fostering exchanges between Shenzhen and Hong Kong in business, talent, and technology.

The integration of Shenzhen and Hong Kong is also evident in daily life around the center. Hong Kong-style restaurants and street signs make Hong Kong youth feel right at home, while upscale hotels, serviced apartments, and cultural, sports, and recreational activities create a high-quality living environment.

