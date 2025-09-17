Shenzhen boosts healthcare with widespread AI adoption

Xinhua) 15:32, September 17, 2025

SHENZHEN, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The southern Chinese city of Shenzhen is transforming urban healthcare through the integration of large-scale artificial intelligence (AI), with nearly 450 AI medical products already implemented across the city's healthcare institutions.

This technological shift is creating more efficient and personalized medical services for local residents.

At Beijing University of Chinese Medicine Shenzhen Hospital, ten intelligent terminals have been deployed in the outpatient hall, attracting considerable public attention. These tongue and facial diagnostic devices utilize high-precision vision and deep learning algorithms to analyze physiological signs and assess constitutional health quickly.

"These devices can rapidly analyze tongue and facial features to evaluate physical conditions and health status, providing reference for lifestyle adjustments," said Huang Guofu, Party secretary of the hospital in the city's Longgang District.

The hospital has implemented various AI applications, including moxibustion robots equipped with 3D vision systems for accurate acupoint identification, physiotherapy robots that utilize big data and 3D vision algorithms, and virtual guidance terminals that recommend departments and match doctors based on medical knowledge graphs.

This progress represents the achievements of the Longgang health bureau's specialized "AI + Traditional Chinese Medicine" task force, established this year. The AI healthcare applications extend beyond TCM across Shenzhen.

In Bao'an District, a large model platform has successfully implemented over 40 application scenarios. Multiple hospitals now utilize AI combined with imaging and AI combined with electrocardiogram technologies, with AI imaging assistance systems achieving lesion identification and positioning within seconds, thereby improving accuracy by 40 percent. Dynamic ECG AI diagnosis can capture critical cardiac signals within three seconds.

"This is an 'AI teammate' with 'critical thinking' capabilities, featuring three core intelligent applications: personalized inquiry and diagnosis recommendations, medical record writing, and critical care knowledge queries," explained Hou Tieying, Party secretary of Shenzhen Nanshan Hospital, during a scenario experience session. "Working with AI, let's create an ICU without walls together."

The AI expansion reached community healthcare levels, with over 400 of Shenzhen's 970 community health service institutions having introduced intelligent diagnosis assistance equipment, forming a deeply integrated "AI plus medical" service system.

At the Dongtang community health center under the Shenzhen Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine, an AI-assisted TCM diagnosis system utilizes natural language processing to transcribe doctor-patient conversations in real-time and generate standardized electronic medical records, thereby improving record standardization to 99.28 percent while supporting multi-dialect recognition.

The center has also established a "smart pharmacy-drone transportation" closed-loop system, utilizing customized medical drones for the precise delivery of Chinese medicine decoctions, which reduces the average delivery time to 6-8 minutes, a 75-percent efficiency improvement over traditional land transport.

According to Shenzhen's action plan for accelerating the development of an AI pioneer city (2025-2026), the city is promoting smart medical treatment, intelligent diagnosis, and smart health management applications, accelerating the construction of AI hospitals, and building a comprehensive "prevention-diagnosis-rehabilitation" intelligent service system.

