Shenzhen launches reunion apartment project for migrant workers facing housing difficulties

Xinhua) 10:50, August 22, 2025

Zou Meng (L), a courier, watches a cartoon with his wife and daughter in Bao'an District, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 19, 2025.

Expensive rent and substandard housing arrangements have made it difficult for workers from other places to reunite with their family in Shenzhen. In order to solve the difficulties faced by them, Shenzhen launched a reunion apartment project for four kinds of groups, including truck drivers, ride-hailing drivers, couriers and takeaway-delivery riders who work full-time here. They can apply for a free apartment for one month to reunite with their family.

Han Guangbin, a ride-hailing driver from east China's Shandong Province, and Zou Meng, a courier from central China's Henan Province, are qualified for the apartment. They have reunited with their family in Shenzhen this summer thanks to this project.

According to the data as of Aug. 19, nearly 100 households have moved into the project apartments and reunited.(Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A plane flies over the reunion apartment building where Han Guangbin's family lives in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Han Guangbin (1st R, back), a ride-hailing driver, and his family pose for a group photo at the reunion apartment in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 19, 2025.(Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2025 shows the reunion apartment project buildings in Bao'an District, Shenzhen City, south China's Guangdong Province.(Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Han Guangbin (R), a ride-hailing driver, is welcomed by his sons after work at the door of the reunion apartment in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 19, 2025.(Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Zou Meng (R), a courier, folds clothes with his wife (C) and daughter (L) in Bao'an District, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 19, 2025.(Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

Zou Meng, a courier, and his daughter brush teeth together in Bao'an District, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 19, 2025.(Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

The youngest son pats Han Guangbin's back to help him relax at the reunion apartment in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 19, 2025.(Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Zou Meng, a courier, and his daughter are on their way to receive parcels together in Bao'an District, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 19, 2025.(Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2025 shows a reunion apartment in Bao'an District, Shenzhen City, south China's Guangdong Province.(Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Han Guangbin (2nd L), a ride-hailing driver, reads a book with his son at the reunion apartment in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 19, 2025.(Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

Zou Meng, a courier, and his daughter receive parcels together in Bao'an District, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 19, 2025.(Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

