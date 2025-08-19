Shenzhen leads Chinese cities in foreign trade for Jan-July

Xinhua) 16:07, August 19, 2025

SHENZHEN, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- South China's Shenzhen saw its foreign trade hit 2.58 trillion yuan (about 361.7 billion U.S. dollars) in the first seven months of 2025, ranking first among Chinese mainland cities, Shenzhen Customs said Tuesday.

In July, Shenzhen's total import and export volume reached 415.94 billion yuan, an increase of 6.2 percent year on year. Exports totaled 255.62 billion yuan, marking a new high for monthly exports this year with a 4.7 percent increase, while imports rose 8.8 percent to 160.32 billion yuan.

Shenzhen's export growth was driven by strong competitiveness in both traditional electronics and strategic emerging industries. In the first seven months, electromechanical exports led the way, reaching 1.17 trillion yuan and accounting for 74.7 of the total.

Strategic emerging industries posted particularly robust growth, with exports of lithium batteries and pure electric passenger cars rising 37.9 percent and 21.7 percent, respectively, while integrated circuit exports soared 40.9 percent.

Driven by rising demand for electronic components, Shenzhen's imports of electromechanical products grew 14.7 percent during the period, accounting for 82.1 percent of the total.

Private enterprises powered Shenzhen's trade activities, contributing 1.8 trillion yuan and accounting for 69.8 percent of the total value.

