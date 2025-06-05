Stone bollards double as phone chargers in Shenzhen

People's Daily Online) 09:24, June 05, 2025

People charge their mobile phones via smart stone bollards in Longhua district, Shenzhen city, south China's Guangdong Province. (Shenzhen Evening News/Zeng Hong)

Fifteen multifunctional stone bollards featuring wireless charging, video displays and safety features have become an internet sensation in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

Each bollard has a 30-centimeter-long display screen embedded in its top, with a wireless charging zone below where users can place their phones to charge for free.

Since they were put into use on May 25, 2025, these multifunctional smart stone bollards, located at a square in Longhua district, Shenzhen, have drawn crowds of young people eager to try the unique charging experience.

"I never knew stone bollards could serve as charging devices, so I came to try it as soon as I saw them online," said a woman surnamed Wang, who was charging her mobile phone at one of the stone bollards.

While still serving their original protective function, these stone bollards are mainly used for wireless charging during the day and for ambient lighting and public-benefit video displays at night, according to Huang Fei, general manager of the company that developed the bollards.

The colorful lights embedded in the stone bollards have turned the area into a nighttime hotspot, drawing larger crowds and boosting foot traffic.

All the bollards have passed tests in extreme environmental conditions, Huang said.

Huang said his research and development team tackled issues including low-voltage power supply, outdoor waterproofing and anti-vandalism design, turning the bollards from simple safety fixtures into smart terminals.

Huang said the upgraded bollards are equipped with a 12-volt safety voltage, a 250-kilogram frame for greater stability, a built-in 4G module for remote management and data collection, and a time-based operation mode that cuts energy consumption by 30 percent compared to traditional models.

Work has begun on the next generation of smart stone bollards, which are expected to include environmental monitoring and emergency call features, according to sources familiar with the project.

