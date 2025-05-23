21st China (Shenzhen) Int'l Cultural Industries Fair kicks off

Xinhua) 08:51, May 23, 2025

People visit the exhibition area of China National Archives of Publications and Culture during the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 22, 2025. The fair lasts from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Visitors watch robots performing the local traditional Yingge dance at the exhibition area of Shantou in south China's Guangdong Province during the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen of Guangdong, May 22, 2025. The fair lasts from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A woman enjoys a VR tour of Dunhuang, a key stop on the ancient Silk Road, at the exhibition area of northwest China's Gansu Province during the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 22, 2025. The fair lasts from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Visitors watch local intangible cultural heritage performance at the exhibition area of north China's Shanxi Province during the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 22, 2025. The fair lasts from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People visit the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 22, 2025. The fair lasts from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Visitors take pictures of a model of the Sakyamuni Pagoda, also known as the Yingxian Pagoda, the tallest and oldest wooden multi-story structure in the world, at the exhibition area of north China's Shanxi Province during the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 22, 2025. The fair lasts from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People visit the exhibition area of northeast China's Liaoning Province during the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 22, 2025. The fair lasts from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A woman walks past cultural and creative products displayed at the exhibition area of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality during the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 22, 2025. The fair lasts from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Visitors watch a robot playing Guzheng, a Chinese zither, at the exhibition area of south China's Guangdong Province during the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen of Guangdong, May 22, 2025. The fair lasts from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People watch robots performing at the exhibition area of northeast China's Liaoning Province during the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 22, 2025. The fair lasts from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

