China's first photonic quantum computer factory breaks ground in Shenzhen

Xinhua) 09:32, August 29, 2025

SHENZHEN, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's first factory dedicated to the production of photonic quantum computers has recently broken ground in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

Once completed, the facility is expected to manufacture dozens of photonic quantum computers annually, establishing a mass production capacity for specialized machines.

The news was confirmed on Thursday by the science and technology innovation bureau of Shenzhen's Nanshan District. The factory will be built and operated by QBoson, which is a leading Chinese quantum computing company based in Beijing.

"Quantum computing carries a massive information capacity and ultra-strong parallel processing power, allowing an exponential acceleration in solving certain computationally difficult problems," Wen Kai, the founder of QBoson, said in an interview with Xinhua.

"Photonic quantum computing is a technology that leverages the quantum properties of light for computation and is considered a mainstream quantum computing approach," Wen said.

Compared to other technological paths, photonic quantum computing does not require ultra-low temperatures and offers multiple advantages, including a high number of qubits, stable operation at room temperature, and long coherence times.

Wen noted that the new facility will include three main operational divisions: module development, full-system production and manufacturing, and quality control and testing. Construction on the factory is currently underway, with equipment expected to be deployed gradually by the end of October.

