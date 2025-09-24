Shenzhen's Qianhai nurtures cutting-edge technology companies
On Sept. 15, 2025, People's Daily Online reporters visited the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Innovation and Entrepreneur Hub in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, to experience the city's vibrant momentum and new vitality of high-quality development.
i2Cool, located at the hub, is a cutting-edge new materials company. Founded by professors and young scientists from the School of Energy and Environment at City University of Hong Kong, the company has developed electricity-free cooling technology inspired by underground ant nests in the Sahara Desert.
Martin Zhu, co-founder and CEO of i2Cool, stressed that its cooling technology has been utilized for a range of applications, including powder coatings, coiled materials, window films, and ceramic tiles.
