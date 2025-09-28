Shenzhen in the eyes of foreigners: A tech hub reinventing itself every day

With the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone in south China's Guangdong Province celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2025, a team of international staff from People's Daily Online visited key areas including Bao'an, Nanshan, and Guangming districts to explore the city's secret to sustained growth and leadership in innovation.

The team comprised members from countries such as South Korea, Vietnam, Italy, Tanzania, Pakistan, and Algeria. Their itinerary ranged from exploring the Shenzhen-Hong Kong integration efforts at the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone, to experiencing cutting-edge smart mobility via driverless ride-hailing services across Shenzhen. Through their perspectives, Shenzhen showcases not only the hard power of technological breakthroughs but also the human-centric warmth embedded in its urban development.

