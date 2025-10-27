West artificial island of Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link starts trial operation for tourism in China's Guangdong

Xinhua) 09:52, October 27, 2025

A man takes photos of the Shenzhong Bridge from a viewing platform on the west artificial island of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 25, 2025. The west artificial island of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link started trial operation for tourism on Saturday.

The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, spanning approximately 24 kilometers, opened to traffic on June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

People take photos of the Shenzhong Bridge from a viewing platform on the west artificial island of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 25, 2025.

The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, spanning approximately 24 kilometers, opened to traffic on June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A man poses for a photo on the west artificial island of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 25, 2025.

The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, spanning approximately 24 kilometers, opened to traffic on June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This photo taken on Oct. 25, 2025 shows a view of the Shenzhong Bridge and the west artificial island of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province.

The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, spanning approximately 24 kilometers, opened to traffic on June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

People arrive at the west artificial island of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 25, 2025.

The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, spanning approximately 24 kilometers, opened to traffic on June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A kid visits a science popularization base about the cross-sea passages of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) on the west artificial island of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 25, 2025.

The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, spanning approximately 24 kilometers, opened to traffic on June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

People visit a science popularization base about the cross-sea passages of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) on the west artificial island of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 25, 2025.

The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, spanning approximately 24 kilometers, opened to traffic on June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Tourists and journalists visit a science popularization base about the cross-sea passages of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) on the west artificial island of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 25, 2025.

The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, spanning approximately 24 kilometers, opened to traffic on June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

