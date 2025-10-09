Shenzhen to kick off 15th National Games competitive events with football and BMX

Photo taken on Aug. 2, 2025 shows the performance at the 100-day countdown launch ceremony for China's 15th National Games and 12th National Paralympic Games, along with the 9th National Special Olympics Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Photo: Xinhua

As the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays came to an end, Shenzhen has officially started gearing up for the 15th National Games competitive events beginning on October 14, according to a CNR News report on Wednesday.

The first competitions in the Shenzhen Division will feature the under-18 men's football tournament, which will take place across four professional venues.

A total of 12 teams have reached the finals of the under-18 men's football tournament following intense qualification rounds.

It's worth noting that host team Guangdong has entered the tournament in strong form. In late September, the squad competed as the core national training lineup in the Greater Bay Area U18 International Elite Football Tournament in Guangzhou, facing teams from Japan and Thailand and ultimately securing the championship.

Facility wise, Shenzhen has also upgraded all four football venues to ensure top-level competition conditions. Grass surfaces are being replanted and maintained, while lighting systems have been fully inspected, adjusted, and supplemented with backup units to guarantee clear visibility and broadcast quality.

Following the football kickoff, freestyle bicycle motocross (BMX) competitions will make their debut at Hongqiao Park in the Guangming district on October 24-25. The back-to-back launch of these two events marks the formal start of competitive action in Shenzhen.

The event includes men's and women's park categories, in which athletes will complete a series of aerial tricks and obstacle maneuvers within 60 seconds. National qualifiers from across China will compete for top honors.

Among the most anticipated participants is Paris Olympic champion Deng Yawen. Deng is celebrated for her fluid technique and fearless style, which have greatly boosted the sport's profile domestically. She has undergone specialized training for the Shenzhen course, and signature moves such as her "360-degree aerial catch" may feature in decisive moments of the finals.

The BMX park has been constructed according to international extreme sports standards, with protective padding and diverse features, including ramps, bowls, wave tracks, and flat sections. Professional athletes have tested the course, and adjustments have been made to optimize both performance and safety.

Wang Xuefei, an official with the publicity department of the Executive Committee of the Shenzhen Division of the 15th National Games, told the Global Times that the finals of the aeromodeling events in the mass sports competition will also be held from October 14 to 19. The competitions will take place across multiple venues in the Longhua district and feature six subcategories, drawing participants from across the country.

Meanwhile, during the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays, preparations for the National Games closing ceremony, set for November 21, were in full swing. This marks the first time in the Games' history that the finale will be staged at a coastal live-action venue. Since October 1, rehearsals have been ongoing with more than 400 performers training daily. The production involves over 1,500 performers across more than 80 teams.

The theater itself features a dual structure of land-based stands and an 8,000-square-meter water stage. Seats are arranged in a scattered "petal" pattern facing the water, reflecting the theme of "unity and shared enjoyment."

The roof incorporates dynamic wave-inspired elements that connect with surrounding walkways, forming a flowing "ribbon" symbolizing the Bay Area's energy. Semi-transparent materials, combined with night lighting and stars, create the effect of a ribbon dancing between the city and the sea, embodying the spirit of "Dancing in the Bay Area."

"From green pitches to extreme sports arenas and a visionary closing ceremony, Shenzhen is set to radiate energy and excitement as the 15th National Games unfold," Wang said.

The games will be held from November 9 to 21 across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, with the opening ceremony in Guangzhou and the closing ceremony in Shenzhen.

