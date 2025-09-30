45 years on, Shenzhen SEZ stays forever young and thriving

09:00, September 30, 2025 By Liu Ning, Peng Yukai, Cui Yue, Wang Xing ( People's Daily Online

The year 2025 marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in south China's Guangdong Province. From the humble fishing lights of its tidal flats to the brilliance of a starry skyline, Shenzhen has transformed from a once-sleepy fishing village into a global innovation powerhouse, all thanks to the iconic "Shenzhen speed" of "building one new floor in three days." Through the "Story of Spring," Shenzhen has written the miracle of China's reform and opening-up.

Today, Shenzhen's innovative spirit continues to surge, relentlessly forging ahead with an accelerating pace of transformation. The city offers an expansive platform for countless enterprises to start, scale, and step onto the world stage.

Over these 45 years of challenges and triumphs, Shenzhen has woven the essence of reform into its very fabric, using the spark of innovation to illuminate the global landscape. A city that has always stood at the cutting edge, Shenzhen is now channeling its vibrant energy to contribute to the advancement of Chinese modernization.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)