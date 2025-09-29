Nanshan Energy Eco-Park showcases the unique beauty of waste treatment

On Sept. 18, 2025, a group of reporters and experts from People's Daily Online visited the Shenzhen Energy Environment Nanshan Energy Eco-Park (hereinafter referred to as the "Eco-Park") located in Nanshan District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Not only a crucial urban environmental infrastructure for Shenzhen, the park is also a vivid microcosm and pioneering model of China's exploration of high-quality development in the waste-to-energy industry.

Unlike traditional waste-to-energy plants, the Eco-Park adopts a de-industrialized design philosophy. Architectural features like the wave-shaped main building, the calla lily-shaped chimney, and the shell-shaped science education base integrate natural elements into the structures. The park also houses a circular regeneration art gallery and an interactive science experience hall, which artistically and engagingly display the entire waste treatment process, enhancing public environmental awareness.

Sara Afzel from Pakistan remarked that within this park, waste is not merely waste. If utilized fully, traditional waste can be transformed into art. "Recycling is truly beautiful," Afzel reflected.

