China's longest international passenger air route linking Shenzhen, Mexico City handles 50,000 trips

Xinhua) 12:20, October 03, 2025

SHENZHEN, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- The direct passenger flight between Shenzhen and Mexico City, which has been in operation for over a year, has completed 348 trips (including both outbound and inbound ones) and has received more than 50,000 passenger visits as of September 21, according to China Southern Airlines' Shenzhen branch on Thursday.

Stretching over 14,000 kilometers, the outbound flight from Shenzhen to Mexico City is currently the longest non-stop international route operated in China's civil aviation industry. The inbound flight includes a stop in Tijuana, Mexico.

Among the 50,000 passenger trips, 27,000 departed from Shenzhen to Mexico City, while 23,000 were return journeys. The route has also facilitated 1,700 tonnes of cargo transport, according to the branch.

Launched on May 11, 2024, the route is serviced by Airbus A350 aircraft, with three round-trip flights per week.

Yuan Jintao, general manager of China Southern Airlines Shenzhen Branch, said the route helps Chinese enterprises explore the Mexican market, and improve trade efficiency between the two countries.

