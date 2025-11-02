New cultural landmark starts trial operation in Shenzhen
A drone photo taken on Nov. 1, 2025 shows a view of Shenzhen Bay Culture Square in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
SHENZHEN, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhen Bay Culture Square began trial operation on Saturday. The landmark square, with a construction area of 188,000 square meters, has nine exhibition halls.
People visit an exhibition at Shenzhen Bay Culture Square in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
A drone photo taken on Nov. 1, 2025 shows a view of Shenzhen Bay Culture Square in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
People visit an exhibition at Shenzhen Bay Culture Square in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Dancers perform at Shenzhen Bay Culture Square in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
A woman visits an exhibition at Shenzhen Bay Culture Square in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
People visit an exhibition at Shenzhen Bay Culture Square in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
A drone photo taken on Nov. 1, 2025 shows a view of Shenzhen Bay Culture Square in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2025 shows a view of Shenzhen Bay Culture Square in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Photos
