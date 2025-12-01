BRI media representatives explore robotics tech in Shenzhen, S China's Guangdong

Journalists interact with and learn about humanoid robotics at the Shenzhen Yushu Embodied Robotics Intelligent Innovation Center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 27, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Xu Zheng)

A group of journalists from China, Vietnam, Cuba, Malaysia, Ghana, Greece, and Pakistan, participating in the Belt and Road News Network Media Tour, visited the Shenzhen Yushu Embodied Robotics Intelligent Innovation Center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Nov. 27, 2025. The center, located in Shenzhen, showcased cutting-edge advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI).

The tour was organized by People's Daily Online as part of the 2025 ASEAN-China Greater Bay Area (GBA) Economic Cooperation Forum, held in Qianhai on Nov. 28.

Upon arriving at the center, the media team was introduced to a multifunctional sweeper equipped with a powerful cleaning system and advanced autonomous driving technology. The sweeper delivers high-precision automated cleaning across diverse urban road environments. Journalists were impressed by the technology and eagerly captured footage as the sweeper demonstrated its ability to classify waste materials into different bins.

The media team then toured a lab showcasing various robotic displays, interacting with moving robotic hands and body parts. The excitement grew as they entered another exhibition room where humanoid robots entertained the group with dancing, drumming, and performances of Chinese cultural arts, including the lion dance.

Amid cheers and applause, the journalists captured these captivating moments on their phones and digital cameras. They were also introduced to robotic drones designed for firefighting in mountainous areas.

Following the tour, Saura Diez, chief correspondent of Prensa Latina News Agency, spoke to People's Daily Online about China's growing influence in robotics and AI. She remarked, "The technology presented in Shenzhen fully integrates into complex environments. It's not just about robotic arms or intelligent software, but complete systems combining AI, computer vision, and mobility."

Diez also highlighted the success of Chinese robotics in Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries, particularly in green energy. "For example, solar panel cleaning robots made in China operate autonomously in large photovoltaic plants in Saudi Arabia, improving efficiency and supporting the country's energy transition," she noted.

Diez further emphasized China's role as a global leader in robotics and AI, saying, "China will be a key driver in the global development of robotics and AI, leveraging its unique ecosystem to scale technologies at an unprecedented rate." She also noted that China's focus on open-source solutions and South-South cooperation will help BRI countries close the digital divide and foster technological innovation.

The center aims to become a global leader in robotics technology, pushing the boundaries of AI and robotics with applications ranging from autonomous decision-making to motion control. By fostering international collaborations, it is set to contribute significantly to the future of industries worldwide.

Wang Zi, founder and chairman of the World Robotics Alliance (WRA), shared his vision for the future of robotics and AI. "The future of robotics will be shaped by breakthroughs in brain technology, dexterous hands, and advanced materials," he explained. "Once these are achieved, robots will truly become superhuman entities."

Wang Zi, founder and chairman of the World Robotics Alliance (WRA), engages with the media team during the tour at the Shenzhen Embodied Robotics Intelligent Innovation Center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 27, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Xu Zheng)

Wang also highlighted China's openness to global partnerships in advancing robotics and AI. "We warmly welcome global collaboration and are committed to sharing China's advancements in robotics and AI with the world to support the development of all nations," he said.

The visit to the Shenzhen Embodied Robotics Intelligent Innovation Center underscored the transformative potential of robotics and AI in global industries. As China continues to lead in these fields, the opportunities for international collaboration are set to grow, paving the way for a new era of technological advancement.

