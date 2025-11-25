Robotics eldercare expands amid aging population challenge

November 25, 2025

A senior resident plays chess with a robot at Shenzhen Nursing Home in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

SHENYANG, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Artificial joints fitted closely around Zhang's legs, tiny motors humming as they learned his strides. With each step, the sensors tracked his movements and the whole frame gently pushed him forward.

In a rehabilitation center in Beijing's Fengtai District, the 76-year-old, once dependent on a caregiver, lifts his feet, one after the other, walking with the help of a robotic exoskeleton.

"I used to need someone by my side," he said with a grin. "With the robot training, I can walk myself."

An eldercare robot for each elderly person has long been the stuff of science fiction, but it is now edging closer to reality as robots are making their way into households to help more and more senior people with daily challenges and inconveniences.

GROWTH FUELED BY POLICY, DEMAND

China is witnessing a swift integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics into eldercare services, providing innovative solutions to address the challenges that come with an aging population.

Driven by policy support and rising demand, China's eldercare robot industry is entering a period of rapid expansion.

This year, new guidelines for elderly care service reforms call for advancing humanoid robots, brain-computer interfaces, and AI technologies to enhance senior care.

Across China, local governments are rolling out a range of new policies. Beijing's three-year action plan on embodied intelligence encourages the pilot use of intelligent robots in eldercare institutions, while Jiangsu's innovation plan calls for the broader adoption of service robots in both household and eldercare environments.

Earlier this year, the International Electrotechnical Commission released a global standard for elderly-care robots. Led by China in its formulation, the standard sets technical benchmarks for product design, manufacturing, testing and certification for such robots.

"Since early last year, we've clearly seen demand for eldercare robots picking up," said Chen Yuxi, industry director of the service robot division at Siasun Robot &Automation Co., Ltd., a leading robotics firm in northeast China's Shenyang.

By the end of 2024, China's population aged 60 and above reached 310 million, accounting for roughly 22 percent of its total population.

"Elderly people who are disabled, cognitively impaired or of a very advanced age have certain requirements when it comes to toileting, bathing, eating, getting dressed and moving around both indoors and outdoors. In addition, the demand for technological solutions that provide emotional companionship is also becoming increasingly prominent," said Sun Liguo, vice president of the Beijing association of senior citizens.

REAL-WORLD APPLICATION TAKING SHAPE

While eldercare robots are still in the early stages of development compared to industrial robots, some users are already beginning to enjoy the convenience these technologies provide.

At a nursing home located in the country's tech hub Shenzhen, robots are now an integral part of daily life, playing chess with seniors, offering AI-assisted moxibustion therapy, and providing enhanced mobility assistance.

"We place great emphasis on the application of technology in eldercare," said Li Xipo, director of the nursing home. "By integrating AI robots, rehabilitation robots, and robotic pets, we aim to improve seniors' quality of life while creating a testing ground for industry innovation."

"Eldercare robots represent an untapped market," said Bi Yalei, secretary-general of the Shenzhen Robots Association. "With pressing issues in senior care, such as mobility assistance, fall prevention, and rehabilitation support, many companies in Shenzhen are actively investing in this sector due to strong demand."

BARRIERS TO LARGE-SCALE DEPLOYMENT

Despite notable momentum, experts say eldercare robots still face multiple obstacles before they can be deployed on a large scale.

On the consumer side, the feedback has been mixed. Some seniors remain skeptical.

"Robots are too cold and emotionless. I just can't accept them," said Qu Suling, a 66-year-old resident of Shenyang. She expressed particular concern about safety. "If a machine malfunctions, it could hurt me," she added, reflecting a common fear among seniors who are wary of humanoid robots operating close to their bodies.

Another major hurdle is access to real-world data needed to improve algorithms and the user experience.

To improve algorithms and user experiences, companies need large volumes of real-world training data, something they currently lack, according to Ji Junjie, an algorithm specialist at the Beijing Innovation Center of Humanoid Robotics. "We have limited opportunities to enter seniors' homes or eldercare facilities," Ji said.

The high prices of many eldercare robots represent another significant barrier, as they are well beyond the reach of most households. Exoskeleton walking aids typically cost more than 10,000 yuan (about 1,411 U.S. dollars), and bathing-assistance robots average 30,000 to 50,000 yuan, a price point that keeps them out of ordinary homes for now.

"Eldercare robots represent a critical opportunity for people's wellbeing, which must be seized now," said Zhang Yunquan, a researcher at the Institute of Computing Technology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, estimating that breakthroughs will be needed in three key areas, namely core technologies, real-world scenario adaptation and ecosystem building.

