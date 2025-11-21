Matchmaking conference for China–Europe robotics cooperation held in E China's Nanjing

The 2025 China-Europe Robotics Conference (Nanjing) was held in Qixia district, Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, on Nov. 19, with participants from China and abroad sharing ideas and presenting their projects.

Photo shows a scene of the conference. (People's Daily Online/Ma Xiaobo)

During the conference, 10 robotics projects from the United Kingdom, Spain, Finland and Russia delivered roadshow presentations.

Representatives from universities including Southeast University and Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications, local robotics companies such as Jiangsu Jitri Intelligent Manufacturing Technology Research Institute Co., Ltd., Nanjing TetraBot Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., and Yijiahe Technology Co., Ltd., as well as investment firms including CoStone Capital and Nanjing Innovation Capital Group, held talks with the project teams to explore potential collaboration.

Nanjing is home to nearly 200 robotics-related companies, creating a comprehensive industrial ecosystem that includes industrial, specialized, service and humanoid robots.

The city's core robotics industry generated 33 billion yuan ($4.64 billion) in output from January to October this year.

Nanjing is among the few cities in China capable of supporting the entire robotics value chain, from complete robot manufacturing to key components and broad application scenarios, Jiang Min, vice mayor of Nanjing, said at the conference.

She noted that the city will continue to help Chinese and European robotics companies build channels for resource sharing and strengthen cooperation.

Tang Song, deputy head of the Investment Promotion Agency of China's Ministry of Commerce, highlighted in his speech at the conference that China-Europe cooperation in robotics is the result of joint efforts based on innovation, shared standards and mutual benefits.

He encouraged Chinese companies to expand their presence in Europe and establish research and development networks. He also emphasized that advanced European technologies, capital and talent are welcome to seek partnership and development opportunities in Nanjing and elsewhere in China, to jointly boost the resilience and vitality of the global robotics supply chain.

Qixia district has long-standing and solid ties with European businesses, according to Wang Chengjiang, mayor of the district.

Many well-known multinational companies, including Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Arc and Danfoss, have already invested in the district, Wang said.

He said the district will build platforms for industrial collaboration, deepen university-industry partnerships and expand application scenarios to match local industrial strengths with Europe's technological advantages.

The goal, he said, is to make Qixia a model for China-Europe robotics cooperation.

