Robots, AI and high-tech innovations in action at China's National Games

Xinhua) 13:24, November 17, 2025

Humanoid robots hold medals during the award ceremony for the men's 92kg of boxing at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Nov. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

From humanoid robots to robotic dogs, technology is integrated with China's 15th National Games, easing manual work and showing what the future holds.

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Boxers on the podium at China's 15th National Games were greeted by an unusual sight as humanoid robots helped present their awards.

In Shenzhen, a city long known for its cutting-edge technology, robots carried medals and sashes to the podium, electrifying the audience as they snapped photos and cheered.

"I can't put it into words. I was completely surprised," said Meng Fanlong of Beijing, silver medalist in the men's 92-kilogram category. "Maybe robots will have more functions than us in the future. I don't know if I'll ever surpass them."

At the first-ever cross-boundary Games, hosted by the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, robots are used across multiple events.

Robotic dogs transport javelins during the women's javelin qualifying round at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, on Nov. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

On the athletics field, robotic dogs haul two javelins at a time, easing manual work and improving safety. Elsewhere, machines patrol venues, inspect power systems and serve as torchbearers.

According to the organizers, the 15th National Games features more than 130 high-tech products, including artificial intelligence and next-generation information technologies.

Pan Helin, an expert with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said the event provides a real-world test for robotics and autonomous vehicles, speeding up their practical application.

"Through the Games, we are able to thoroughly test our technology and greatly improve our team's overall capabilities and collaboration," said Zhou Jiahao, chairman of a Shenzhen artificial intelligence company.

Cyclists in action across the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge during the men's cycling road race at China's 15th National Games in south China's Guangdong Province, on Nov. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

In a historic move, the men's road cycling race spanned all three regions, anchored by the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, with cutting-edge technology playing a key role in ensuring safety and efficiency.

On the waters of Lingdingyang, unmanned patrol boats, equipped with radar, high-definition cameras and life-saving retrieval systems, conducted both fixed and mobile patrols.

"Traditional water patrols were often disrupted by harsh weather and tricky water conditions. Unmanned boats completely changed that," said Li Xinyi, an officer of Zhuhai water police. "Patrols are more efficient, and officers face much less risk, helping prevent interference with the race course."

Cycling events are highly sensitive to weather, and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge often sees stronger winds than inland areas. During the race, gusts and crosswinds could threaten riders' stability.

For the first time, a meteorological emergency vehicle acted as a mobile weather station, collecting real-time wind, temperature and humidity data ahead of the peloton to issue early warnings along the course.

Technology also extends beyond athletes and referees, benefiting all participants at the Games. Hearing-impaired spectators can connect with remote sign-language interpreters with a single click.

"It's like Uber connecting drivers and passengers," said Shi Chengchuan, CEO of a Guangzhou technology company. "Our platform links interpreters and the hearing-impaired, letting technology enhance the viewing experience so that everyone can share the excitement of the Games."

Torchbearer humanoid robot "Kuavo" (front) runs during the torch relay for China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, on Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Experts believe high-tech deployments at the Games will have a lasting impact on industry.

"Our company has worked on major events such as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and each large-scale competition is a valuable opportunity to advance the industry," said Li Ji, head of a sports technology company in Shenzhen. "This time, we provided LED display solutions for more than 20 venues."

"As AI continues to advance, more creative display solutions and the broader integration of sports lighting and digital content are becoming increasingly common," he said, adding that this trend has also clarified the company's development priorities.

Pan added that the technology demonstrations at the National Games will offer manufacturers practical references, helping guide digital and intelligent upgrades and supporting industrial development across the Greater Bay Area.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)