Silicon Valley incubator CEO: China poised to lead in AI-powered robotics
(People's Daily App) 09:54, November 14, 2025
At the 2025 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, Steve Hoffman, chairman and CEO of Silicon Valley incubator Founders Space, told People's Daily that the integration of AI and robotics is "about to explode," adding that "China is especially well positioned in this area" due to its complete supply chain.
