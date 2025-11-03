We Are China

A glimpse of humanoid robots in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong

Xinhua) 09:18, November 03, 2025

A humanoid robot of EngineAI, a robotic startup, is seen at a robot 6S store in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lihang)

A humanoid robot of EngineAI, a robotic startup, is seen at a robot 6S store in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lihang)

An engineer works on codes at EngineAI, a robotic startup in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lihang)

Humanoid robots are seen at EngineAI, a robotic startup in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lihang)

A humanoid robot dances in front of a robot 6S store in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lihang)

Yao Qiyuan, co-founder of robotic startup EngineAI, introduces a humanoid robot at EngineAI in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lihang)

A humanoid robot plays football in front of a robot 6S store in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lihang)

A humanoid robot fills a cup of popcorn at DOBOT, a collaborative robot company, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lihang)

A humanoid robot plays piano at a robot 6S store in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lihang)

A humanoid robot boxes at EngineAI, a robotic startup in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lihang)

A humanoid robot makes latte art at DOBOT, a collaborative robot company, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lihang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)