A glimpse of humanoid robots in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong
A humanoid robot of EngineAI, a robotic startup, is seen at a robot 6S store in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lihang)
An engineer works on codes at EngineAI, a robotic startup in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lihang)
Humanoid robots are seen at EngineAI, a robotic startup in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lihang)
A humanoid robot dances in front of a robot 6S store in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lihang)
Yao Qiyuan, co-founder of robotic startup EngineAI, introduces a humanoid robot at EngineAI in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lihang)
A humanoid robot plays football in front of a robot 6S store in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lihang)
A humanoid robot fills a cup of popcorn at DOBOT, a collaborative robot company, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lihang)
A humanoid robot plays piano at a robot 6S store in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lihang)
A humanoid robot boxes at EngineAI, a robotic startup in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lihang)
A humanoid robot makes latte art at DOBOT, a collaborative robot company, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lihang)
Photos
