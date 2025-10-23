Feature: China's high-tech robot in Bangladesh's healthcare boon for patients

Xinhua) 13:41, October 23, 2025

DHAKA, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- In a quiet and bright room at the Super Specialized Hospital of Bangladesh Medical University (BMU) in Dhaka, a silent revolution was taking place. A patient, once limited by the aftermath of a stroke, took a deliberate step, supported not just by a therapist, but by a sophisticated robotic exoskeleton.

Abu Sayeed Dewan, a paramilitary soldier who suffered from a fall in 2020 and a brain stroke in 2023, said that he was treated at different facilities, but his condition didn't improve a lot.

Subsequently, he was referred to the newly established center at the BMU, where he was introduced to a revolutionary form of rehabilitation, a state-of-the-art robotic therapy system from China.

This technology offered a new path for Dewan. "After my very first session, I noticed differences in how I felt," he said, a note of awe breaking through his measured tone.

The most tangible victory was on his left side, where progress had been most stubborn. "A specific problem where I couldn't bend or move my leg has been alleviated a little by this machine. But I am feeling better and better."

Another patient Ariful Islam, who came from Bogura district in the country's northwest, faced the situation of foot drop in both legs and a frightening loss of strength.

"From the moment I was admitted to the physical medicine department, the approach has been excellent," Ariful said, reflecting on the battery of diagnostic tests and the careful attention he received. "This is my first experience witnessing such high-quality treatment, and I'm truly impressed."

Looking toward the future, Ariful said, "With this sophisticated care, I am hopeful that I will recover and eventually be able to return home."

This Chinese-built center is Bangladesh's first-ever robotic rehabilitation center, a facility that marks a ground-breaking milestone for the nation's healthcare. The center has swiftly established itself as the country's most advanced unit for physical recovery. It represents a quantum leap from conventional methods, offering a beacon of hope for countless patients.

The Chinese government has donated more than 80 advanced equipment, and some are powered by artificial intelligence. A team of biomedical engineers from China has already trained over 20 doctors and physiotherapists of the Super Specialized Hospital of BMU.

Ziaur Rahman Chowdhury, associate professor of the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department in BMU, said that the initial patients are "highly satisfied about the treatment," and their goal is to eventually treat "daily 20 to 30 patients."

Chowdhury said that this center would make expensive robotic rehabilitation more accessible, as "the expense of the treatment will reduce, and it will be helpful for our general people."

MA Shakoor, chairman of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in BMU, expressed profound gratitude to China for establishing a state-of-the-art robotic rehabilitation center in Dhaka.

The chairman explained that the center addresses a critical need, as many patients with severe injuries-such as bullet wounds, head injuries, and spinal cord injuries-previously had to be sent abroad for treatment.

By this center, we can arrange treatment for them here, he stated.

Shakoor said that they also planned to conduct research on robotic rehabilitation to advance rehabilitation medicine in Bangladesh.

For Bangladeshi people, the center is more than advanced machinery. It is a symbol of a future where cutting-edge healthcare is accessible at home and paving the way for the country to stride confidently into a new era of medicine, said Shakoor.

Noting that healthcare is vital to the national economy and people's livelihood, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said at the center's inauguration ceremony in August that the center marks a milestone in China-Bangladesh cooperation in the health sector.

China stands ready to further deepen collaboration with Bangladesh in healthcare, bringing greater benefits to the peoples of both countries, Yao added.

For her part, Nurjahan Begum, adviser to the Bangladeshi Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, spoke highly of the irreplaceable role of the robotic rehabilitation center in promoting the rehabilitation of the injured and improving Bangladesh's medical standards.

She also expressed gratitude to China for always extending a helping hand when Bangladesh is most in need.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)