Representatives visit Beijing World of Robots during Global Leaders' Meeting on Women

Xinhua) 16:21, October 14, 2025

Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, watch the demonstration of a robotic barista at the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, learn about a humanoid robot at the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, visit the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, watch a robot fetching medicine at the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, visit the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, watch the demonstration of a robot at the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, learn about a robotic hand at the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, watch a robot fetching medicine at the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, visit the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, learn about an AI-powered orthopedic robot at the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, watch the demonstration of a robot at the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, watch the demonstration of a robot at the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

A representative, who is in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, poses for photos with a humanoid robot at the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, watch a robot brewing coffee at the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)