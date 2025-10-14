Representatives visit Beijing World of Robots during Global Leaders' Meeting on Women
Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, watch the demonstration of a robotic barista at the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, learn about a humanoid robot at the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, visit the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, watch a robot fetching medicine at the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, visit the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, watch the demonstration of a robot at the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, learn about a robotic hand at the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, watch a robot fetching medicine at the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, visit the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, learn about an AI-powered orthopedic robot at the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, watch the demonstration of a robot at the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, watch the demonstration of a robot at the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
A representative, who is in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, poses for photos with a humanoid robot at the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, watch a robot brewing coffee at the Beijing World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
