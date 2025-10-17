Shenyang Robot Conference 2025 kicks off in China's Liaoning
This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of the Shenyang Robot Conference 2025 in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The two-day event kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)
A staff member demonstrates a bionic hand at the Shenyang Robot Conference 2025 in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 17, 2025. The two-day event kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)
An intelligent robot writes a Chinese character at the Shenyang Robot Conference 2025 in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 17, 2025. The two-day event kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)
A staff member demonstrates a humanoid arm at the Shenyang Robot Conference 2025 in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 17, 2025. The two-day event kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)
A participant interacts with a humanoid robot "Confucius" at the Shenyang Robot Conference 2025 in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 17, 2025. The two-day event kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)
