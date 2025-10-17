Shenyang Robot Conference 2025 kicks off in China's Liaoning

Xinhua) 16:46, October 17, 2025

This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of the Shenyang Robot Conference 2025 in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The two-day event kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

A staff member demonstrates a bionic hand at the Shenyang Robot Conference 2025 in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 17, 2025. The two-day event kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

An intelligent robot writes a Chinese character at the Shenyang Robot Conference 2025 in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 17, 2025. The two-day event kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

A staff member demonstrates a humanoid arm at the Shenyang Robot Conference 2025 in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 17, 2025. The two-day event kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

A participant interacts with a humanoid robot "Confucius" at the Shenyang Robot Conference 2025 in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 17, 2025. The two-day event kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

