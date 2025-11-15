Global tech players convene at major China fair in Shenzhen

November 15, 2025

SHENZHEN, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The 27th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF), one of the country's largest technology exhibitions, opened on Friday in Shenzhen, a thriving tech hub in south China.

The event has attracted over 5,000 companies and international organizations from more than 100 countries and regions to showcase the latest technological advancements shaping global industries.

Themed "Technology Leads Development, Industry Integrates Fusion," the three-day event, spanning 400,000 square meters, highlights 22 exhibition areas including major national equipment, artificial intelligence and robotics, semiconductors and integrated circuits, consumer electronics as well as low-altitude economy and commercial aerospace, with over 5,000 new products, technologies and innovations representing global scientific frontiers.

From clean energy projects in the northwest to the digital economy in the southeast, this year's fair for the first time features a dedicated zone highlighting China's latest advances in technological research, independent innovation and industrial integration across regions.

International participation is a key focus, with special zones for friendly cities and "Belt and Road" partners that showcase innovations from Germany, Canada, Russia, Brazil, Argentina and others, aiming to foster global investment and industrial cooperation.

The annual China Hi-Tech Fair, inaugurated in 1999, is the largest and most influential science and technology fair in China.

