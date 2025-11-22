Trump sets deadline for acceptance of U.S.-proposed Ukraine peace plan

Xinhua) 15:30, November 22, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump (2nd L) welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, Oct. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday on X, following a phone call with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, that the Ukrainian side "agreed to work together with the U.S. and Europe at the level of national security advisors to make the path to peace truly doable."

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday set Nov. 27 as the deadline for accepting a 28-point peace plan proposed by his administration to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"I've had a lot of deadlines, but if things are working well, you tend to extend the deadlines," Trump told Fox News Radio. "But Thursday is it -- we think an appropriate time."

Ukraine was losing land and "will lose in a short period of time," he said.

In an address to the nation, Zelensky said: "Ukraine could now face a very difficult choice: either the loss of dignity, or the risk of losing a key partner. Either the difficult 28 points, or an extremely difficult winter."

