Trump approves plan for Russia-Ukraine peace -- NBC

Xinhua) 13:35, November 20, 2025

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has approved a 28-point plan for peace between Russia and Ukraine that U.S. officials developed in consultation with Russian and Ukrainian officials, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner were involved in formulating the plan, NBC quoted its sources as saying.

Three U.S. officials reportedly told NBC that the framework for the peace deal still needed to be presented to the Ukrainians and that the timing of finalizing a draft of the plan coincided with a visit of a U.S. Army delegation to Ukraine, which arrived in Kiev on Wednesday.

