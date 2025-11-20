Home>>
Trump approves plan for Russia-Ukraine peace -- NBC
(Xinhua) 13:35, November 20, 2025
WASHINGTON, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has approved a 28-point plan for peace between Russia and Ukraine that U.S. officials developed in consultation with Russian and Ukrainian officials, NBC News reported on Wednesday.
Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner were involved in formulating the plan, NBC quoted its sources as saying.
Three U.S. officials reportedly told NBC that the framework for the peace deal still needed to be presented to the Ukrainians and that the timing of finalizing a draft of the plan coincided with a visit of a U.S. Army delegation to Ukraine, which arrived in Kiev on Wednesday.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China reiterates stance on Ukraine crisis, urges talks
- China will continue to play constructive role in political settlement of Ukraine crisis: foreign ministry
- West never prioritized settlement of Ukraine crisis: Russian FM spokesperson
- Too early to arrange Russian, Ukrainian leaders' meeting: Kremlin
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.