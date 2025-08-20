China will continue to play constructive role in political settlement of Ukraine crisis: foreign ministry

Xinhua) 09:23, August 20, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with the international community to continue playing a constructive role in the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

Mao made the remarks at a daily press briefing when answering a relevant question.

"China's stance on the Ukraine crisis has been consistent and clear," Mao said, adding that China is neither the creator of the crisis nor a party to it. "Since the first day of the crisis, China has consistently upheld an objective and impartial position, and has been committed to promoting peace talks," she said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has put forward a four-point proposal, emphasizing that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected; the purposes and principles of the UN Charter observed; the legitimate security concerns of all countries given due regard; and all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis supported.

This carries greater practical significance under the current situation, Mao said

She added that China has also released a paper stating its position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, dispatched special envoys to carry out multiple rounds of shuttle diplomacy, and launched the Group of Friends for Peace on the Ukraine crisis at the United Nations, stating objective and fair views, and promoting peace talks.

"China is willing, in accordance with the will of the parties concerned, to work with the international community to continue playing a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis," Mao said.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)