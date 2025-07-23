Ukraine loses French Mirage 2000 fighter jet in crash
KIEV, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine lost a French-supplied Mirage 2000 fighter jet on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed early Wednesday.
"Unfortunately, we lost our combat aircraft today, a French machine, a very effective one -- one of our Mirage jets," Zelensky said.
The pilot successfully ejected, Zelensky said, noting that the crash was not caused by a Russian attack.
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the aircraft went down during a flight mission, causing no casualties on the ground.
Ukraine received its first batch of Mirage 2000 fighter jets from France in February. The crash marked the first reported incident involving a French-supplied Mirage aircraft in Ukraine.
Mirage 2000 is a multi-role, single-engine fighter capable of carrying precision-guided munitions, including SCALP missiles.
Photos
Related Stories
- Zelensky says Ukraine, Russia to hold talks in Türkiye on Wednesday
- Aftermath of Russian missile and drone strikes on Kiev
- 1 killed, 11 injured in new Russian raids on Ukraine
- UK launches 50-Day military support campaign for Ukraine
- Russia says open to talks with Ukraine, but insists on its goals
- Zelensky, Trump discuss Ukraine's air defense capabilities
- Ukraine, Russia carry out first stage of prisoner swap
- Russia accuses Ukraine of postponing prisoner swap
- Trump says it may be better for Russia-Ukraine conflict to last longer
- Ukraine says it struck Russian missile unit in Bryansk region
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.