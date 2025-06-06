Home>>
Ukraine says it struck Russian missile unit in Bryansk region
(Xinhua) 11:02, June 06, 2025
KIEV, June 5 (Xinhua) -- The Ukrainian forces on Thursday struck a unit of Russian missile forces in Russia's Bryansk region, hitting Iskander launchers, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement.
The strike was launched as a unit of Russia's 26th missile brigade attempted to fire at a Ukrainian settlement, likely Kiev, from the city of Klintsy, said the statement.
"The targets were successfully hit. One Russian missile launcher detonated, and two others were likely damaged," it said.
The operation was conducted by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in coordination with the Security Service and other agencies.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
