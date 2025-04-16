Russia's strategic goals on Ukraine unchanged: intelligence chief

Xinhua) 17:04, April 16, 2025

MINSK, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Russia's strategic goals regarding Ukraine remain unchanged, Sergei Naryshkin, director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, said Tuesday.

The terms of a peace agreement with Ukraine would require Kiev to adopt an unconditional nuclear-free and neutral status, Naryshkin told reporters following his meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

He emphasized the need for the "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine, as well as the repeal of all discriminatory laws adopted after 2014.

One of the key conditions, Naryshkin added, is the recognition of Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its current borders.

