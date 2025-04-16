Home>>
Russia's strategic goals on Ukraine unchanged: intelligence chief
(Xinhua) 17:04, April 16, 2025
MINSK, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Russia's strategic goals regarding Ukraine remain unchanged, Sergei Naryshkin, director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, said Tuesday.
The terms of a peace agreement with Ukraine would require Kiev to adopt an unconditional nuclear-free and neutral status, Naryshkin told reporters following his meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
He emphasized the need for the "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine, as well as the repeal of all discriminatory laws adopted after 2014.
One of the key conditions, Naryshkin added, is the recognition of Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its current borders.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- 5th China International Consumer Products Expo showcases China's thriving 'beauty economy'
- Cutting-edge tech products, AI shine at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- A glimpse of global premium goods at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- Coffee economy thrives in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- Most Ukrainians view Trump's presidency as negative for Ukraine: poll
- Kyiv endorses US-proposed interim truce
- US resumes aid to Ukraine as Kyiv endorses 30-day truce
- Ukraine agrees to 30-day ceasefire during talks with U.S. in Saudi Arabia
- Ukrainian president, U.S. state secretary arrive in Saudi Arabia before high-stakes talks between delegations
- Ukrainian, U.S. teams to meet for peace talks next week: Zelensky
- Trump says won't "put up with" perceived Zelensky hesitancy about peace
- U.S. pauses all military aid to Ukraine
- Europe unveils plan for Ukraine peace deal amid Transatlantic rifts
- Zelensky says still "ready to sign" minerals deal with U.S.
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.