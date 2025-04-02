Most Ukrainians view Trump's presidency as negative for Ukraine: poll

Xinhua) 16:29, April 02, 2025

KIEV, April 2 (Xinhua) -- Almost three quarters (73 percent) of Ukrainians believed that Donald Trump's presidency was having a negative impact on Ukraine, according to a poll whose results were released on Tuesday.

According to the survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, only 19 percent of the respondents viewed Trump's presidency as beneficial for Ukraine. The remaining respondents were undecided over the issue.

When asked whether Ukraine could achieve a just peace with help from Trump's presidency, 55 percent responded negatively, 18 positively, and 21 percent said they believed any peace agreement would only be partially fair.

The survey was conducted via telephone interviews with 1,326 adults from March 12 to 22.

The survey marks a shift in public opinion compared with a similar poll in December 2024, which showed 54 percent of Ukrainians had a positive view of Trump's upcoming presidency, 21 percent viewed it negatively, with 25 percent undecided.

