Ukrainian, U.S. teams to meet for peace talks next week: Zelensky
KIEV, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian and the U.S. delegations are expected to meet for peace talks next week in Saudi Arabia, the UNN news agency reported Friday, citing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"On Monday, I am scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia to meet with the Crown Prince (Mohammed bin Salman). After that, my team will remain in Saudi Arabia to work with our American partners," Zelensky was quoted as saying.
He stressed that Kiev is committed to achieving peace and is working on a solution to the conflict.
"The war must be stopped as soon as possible, and Ukraine is ready to work around the clock with partners in America and Europe for the sake of peace," Zelensky emphasized.
One day earlier, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff told reporters that he is set to meet with a Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia on March 11 to discuss a potential peace agreement.
