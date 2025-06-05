Ukrainian president says Russia's memorandum "ultimatum"

Xinhua) 09:39, June 05, 2025

KIEV, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday described Russia's memorandum on ceasefire as an "ultimatum" to Ukraine, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

"A memorandum of understanding should involve two parties, not just one side that demands something. Therefore, it cannot be called a memorandum. It is, in fact, an ultimatum from the Russian side," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that some of Russia's requirements, particularly regarding the territorial claims, could not be fulfilled.

Speaking on Russia's call for Ukraine to adopt non-aligned status, Zelensky said that in 2014, when developments in Crimea and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions started, Ukraine had a non-aligned status defined by law.

Regarding joining NATO, according to Zelensky, "this issue depends on the allies."

Ukraine received the memorandum from Russia during the bilateral talks were held in Istanbul on June 2.

