Putin vows to hit Ukraine back for attacks on Russia's strategic air bases: Trump

Xinhua) 09:20, June 05, 2025

LOS ANGELES, June 4 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him that Moscow would "have to respond" to the massive Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's strategic air bases days ago.

Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social account that he finished a phone call with Putin and discussed the attacks on June 1. It was the first time the U.S. president publicly talked about the operation that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky touted being directed by himself.

"We discussed the attack on Russia's docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides... President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields," Trump wrote.

He said the Wednesday call lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes, noting "It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace."

