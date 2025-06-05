Putin vows to hit Ukraine back for attacks on Russia's strategic air bases: Trump
LOS ANGELES, June 4 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him that Moscow would "have to respond" to the massive Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's strategic air bases days ago.
Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social account that he finished a phone call with Putin and discussed the attacks on June 1. It was the first time the U.S. president publicly talked about the operation that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky touted being directed by himself.
"We discussed the attack on Russia's docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides... President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields," Trump wrote.
He said the Wednesday call lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes, noting "It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace."
Photos
Related Stories
- No breakthrough during Trump phone calls about Ukraine peace
- Russia, Ukraine agree on large-scale POW swap, further talks in Istanbul
- Russia's strategic goals on Ukraine unchanged: intelligence chief
- Most Ukrainians view Trump's presidency as negative for Ukraine: poll
- Kyiv endorses US-proposed interim truce
- US resumes aid to Ukraine as Kyiv endorses 30-day truce
- Ukraine agrees to 30-day ceasefire during talks with U.S. in Saudi Arabia
- Ukrainian president, U.S. state secretary arrive in Saudi Arabia before high-stakes talks between delegations
- Ukrainian, U.S. teams to meet for peace talks next week: Zelensky
- Trump says won't "put up with" perceived Zelensky hesitancy about peace
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.