Zelensky says Ukraine, Russia to hold talks in Türkiye on Wednesday

Xinhua) 10:53, July 22, 2025

KIEV, July 22 (Xinhua) -- The next round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine will be held Wednesday in Türkiye, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday.

In his daily address, Zelensky said he discussed with Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, about the meeting. "Umerov said the meeting was scheduled for Wednesday. There will be more details tomorrow."

Umerov, the former defense minister, was appointed to his current position last week and headed the Ukrainian delegation in the previous two talks in Istanbul, Türkiye.

However, Russia's TASS news agency quoted a source as saying that the third round of talks will take place on Thursday. "The meeting is scheduled for July 24, the delegations may arrive in Istanbul on the 23rd," the source said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Sunday that Russia is ready to move quickly toward a settlement on Ukraine, but the main objective is to achieve its goals.

