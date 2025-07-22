1 killed, 11 injured in new Russian raids on Ukraine

KIEV, July 21 (Xinhua) -- One person was killed and 11 others injured in a wave of Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's capital and the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk early Monday, said Ukrainian authorities.

In Kiev, the attack affected seven districts, leaving one person dead and seven injured, including a child, said Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kiev City Military Administration.

The raids damaged residential and commercial buildings, along with a kindergarten, warehouses, garages and vehicles, the National Police reported.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the entrance to the Lukyanivska metro station in the city center was also destroyed.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service reported that four people, including a child, were injured in the strikes on the western Ivano-Frankivsk region, which caused damage to residential buildings, garages, as well as production and storage facilities.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 426 combat and decoy drones and 24 cruise and hypersonic missiles in the overnight raids on Ukraine.

As of 9:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), it reported, the air defense system intercepted all 24 missiles and 403 drones. However, 23 combat drones hit 3 locations and debris from other drones fell on 12 sites.

