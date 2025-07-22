Aftermath of Russian missile and drone strikes on Kiev

Xinhua) 10:51, July 22, 2025

People cut a board to fix damaged doors and windows after an air strike in Kiev, Ukraine, July 21, 2025. Two people were killed and 15 others injured in a wave of Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's capital and the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk early Monday, said Ukrainian authorities.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 426 combat and decoy drones and 24 cruise and hypersonic missiles in the overnight raids on Ukraine. (Xinhua/Li Dongxu)

A man walks past a damaged store after an air strike near a metro station in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kiev, Ukraine, July 21, 2025. Two people were killed and 15 others injured in a wave of Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's capital and the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk early Monday, said Ukrainian authorities.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 426 combat and decoy drones and 24 cruise and hypersonic missiles in the overnight raids on Ukraine. (Xinhua/Li Dongxu)

A damaged metro station is pictured after an air strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kiev, Ukraine, July 21, 2025. Two people were killed and 15 others injured in a wave of Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's capital and the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk early Monday, said Ukrainian authorities.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 426 combat and decoy drones and 24 cruise and hypersonic missiles in the overnight raids on Ukraine. (Xinhua/Li Dongxu)

A damaged store near a metro station is pictured after an air strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kiev, Ukraine, July 21, 2025. Two people were killed and 15 others injured in a wave of Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's capital and the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk early Monday, said Ukrainian authorities.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 426 combat and decoy drones and 24 cruise and hypersonic missiles in the overnight raids on Ukraine. (Xinhua/Li Dongxu)

A damaged residential building is pictured after an air strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kiev, Ukraine, July 21, 2025. Two people were killed and 15 others injured in a wave of Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's capital and the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk early Monday, said Ukrainian authorities.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 426 combat and decoy drones and 24 cruise and hypersonic missiles in the overnight raids on Ukraine. (Photo by Peter Druk/Xinhua)

A man stands on the balcony of a damaged residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kiev, Ukraine, July 21, 2025. Two people were killed and 15 others injured in a wave of Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's capital and the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk early Monday, said Ukrainian authorities.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 426 combat and decoy drones and 24 cruise and hypersonic missiles in the overnight raids on Ukraine. (Photo by Peter Druk/Xinhua)

Staff members clean the road near a metro station after an air strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kiev, Ukraine, July 21, 2025. Two people were killed and 15 others injured in a wave of Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's capital and the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk early Monday, said Ukrainian authorities.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 426 combat and decoy drones and 24 cruise and hypersonic missiles in the overnight raids on Ukraine. (Photo by Peter Druk/Xinhua)

People are evacuated from a metro station damaged by an air strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kiev, Ukraine, July 21, 2025. Two people were killed and 15 others injured in a wave of Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's capital and the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk early Monday, said Ukrainian authorities.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 426 combat and decoy drones and 24 cruise and hypersonic missiles in the overnight raids on Ukraine. (Photo by Peter Druk/Xinhua)

A damaged residential building is pictured after an air strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kiev, Ukraine, July 21, 2025. Two people were killed and 15 others injured in a wave of Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's capital and the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk early Monday, said Ukrainian authorities.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 426 combat and decoy drones and 24 cruise and hypersonic missiles in the overnight raids on Ukraine. (Photo by Peter Druk/Xinhua)

A man makes a phone call on the balcony of a damaged residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kiev, Ukraine, July 21, 2025. Two people were killed and 15 others injured in a wave of Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's capital and the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk early Monday, said Ukrainian authorities.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 426 combat and decoy drones and 24 cruise and hypersonic missiles in the overnight raids on Ukraine. (Photo by Peter Druk/Xinhua)

Staff members saw off a burnt tree near a metro station after an air strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kiev, Ukraine, July 21, 2025. Two people were killed and 15 others injured in a wave of Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's capital and the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk early Monday, said Ukrainian authorities.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 426 combat and decoy drones and 24 cruise and hypersonic missiles in the overnight raids on Ukraine. (Photo by Peter Druk/Xinhua)

People evacuate from a metro station damaged by an air strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kiev, Ukraine, July 21, 2025. Two people were killed and 15 others injured in a wave of Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's capital and the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk early Monday, said Ukrainian authorities.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 426 combat and decoy drones and 24 cruise and hypersonic missiles in the overnight raids on Ukraine. (Photo by Peter Druk/Xinhua)

Rescuers work on damaged shops after an air strike in Kiev, Ukraine, July 21, 2025. Two people were killed and 15 others injured in a wave of Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's capital and the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk early Monday, said Ukrainian authorities.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 426 combat and decoy drones and 24 cruise and hypersonic missiles in the overnight raids on Ukraine. (Photo by Peter Druk/Xinhua)

A man stands on the balcony of a damaged residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kiev, Ukraine, July 21, 2025. Two people were killed and 15 others injured in a wave of Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's capital and the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk early Monday, said Ukrainian authorities.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 426 combat and decoy drones and 24 cruise and hypersonic missiles in the overnight raids on Ukraine. (Photo by Peter Druk/Xinhua)

A damaged residential building is pictured after an air strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kiev, Ukraine, July 21, 2025. Two people were killed and 15 others injured in a wave of Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's capital and the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk early Monday, said Ukrainian authorities.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 426 combat and decoy drones and 24 cruise and hypersonic missiles in the overnight raids on Ukraine. (Photo by Peter Druk/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)