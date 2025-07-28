Home>>
West never prioritized settlement of Ukraine crisis: Russian FM spokesperson
(Xinhua) 10:53, July 28, 2025
MOSCOW, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Peace talks and the settlement of the Ukraine crisis have never been on the West's real agenda, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Saturday.
"We need to get to the root of the issue and understand that terms like 'peace negotiations,' 'negotiations in general,' and 'political and diplomatic settlement' have never been a true trend or a true philosophy of the West," she said.
Zakharova also called for an international day against Russophobia to counter the West's anti-Russian narrative.
Under the banner of Russophobia, weapons flow to Kiev, and children of various nations perish indiscriminately, she added.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Too early to arrange Russian, Ukrainian leaders' meeting: Kremlin
- Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap amid new round of talks
- Ukraine loses French Mirage 2000 fighter jet in crash
- Zelensky says Ukraine, Russia to hold talks in Türkiye on Wednesday
- Aftermath of Russian missile and drone strikes on Kiev
- 1 killed, 11 injured in new Russian raids on Ukraine
- UK launches 50-Day military support campaign for Ukraine
- Russia says open to talks with Ukraine, but insists on its goals
- Zelensky, Trump discuss Ukraine's air defense capabilities
- Ukraine, Russia carry out first stage of prisoner swap
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.