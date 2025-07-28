West never prioritized settlement of Ukraine crisis: Russian FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:53, July 28, 2025

MOSCOW, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Peace talks and the settlement of the Ukraine crisis have never been on the West's real agenda, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Saturday.

"We need to get to the root of the issue and understand that terms like 'peace negotiations,' 'negotiations in general,' and 'political and diplomatic settlement' have never been a true trend or a true philosophy of the West," she said.

Zakharova also called for an international day against Russophobia to counter the West's anti-Russian narrative.

Under the banner of Russophobia, weapons flow to Kiev, and children of various nations perish indiscriminately, she added.

