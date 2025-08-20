Languages

China reiterates stance on Ukraine crisis, urges talks

(People's Daily App) 13:36, August 20, 2025

China said it has consistently upheld an objective and fair position on the Ukraine crisis, urging dialogue, respect for sovereignty, observance of UN principles and support for peace efforts on August 19, 2025.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)

