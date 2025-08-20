Home>>
China reiterates stance on Ukraine crisis, urges talks
(People's Daily App) 13:36, August 20, 2025
China said it has consistently upheld an objective and fair position on the Ukraine crisis, urging dialogue, respect for sovereignty, observance of UN principles and support for peace efforts on August 19, 2025.
