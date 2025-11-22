Uzbek president meets Chinese FM

Xinhua) 13:51, November 22, 2025

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev (R) meets with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

TASHKENT, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday met with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

Mirziyoyev asked Wang to convey his sincerest greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping and expressed warm congratulations on the successful convening of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

He said he believes that all the tasks outlined in the 15th Five-Year Plan will be successfully achieved during the set term, and thanked China for its long-term valuable support for Uzbekistan's economic and social development and the improvement of people's livelihoods.

The Uzbek president said that Uzbekistan and China have made breakthroughs in cooperation in various fields and that the development of bilateral relations will not be affected by any external factors.

Uzbekistan looks forward to working with China to maintain high-level exchanges, enhance strategic mutual trust, advance the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, and strengthen cooperation in investment, high technology, connectivity, agriculture, green energy, poverty reduction, people-to-people exchanges and sub-national cooperation, Mirziyoyev said.

Uzbekistan firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to work with China to promote long-standing friendship, resolutely combat terrorism, separatism and extremism, be each other's reliable friends and partners, and maintain mutual respect, understanding and support, he said.

The four major global initiatives and the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by President Xi are of great significance to the era, and Uzbekistan is ready to work with China to implement them, Mirziyoyev said, adding that Uzbekistan highly appreciates China's increasingly important leading role in promoting world peace and development.

Wang conveyed President Xi's cordial greetings to President Mirziyoyev, noting that under the leadership of the two heads of state, China-Uzbekistan relations have reached new heights and bilateral cooperation has yielded fruitful results.

China firmly supports Uzbekistan in safeguarding its national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and firmly supports the reform and development measures taken by President Mirziyoyev, Wang said.

China and Uzbekistan have compatible development strategies, similar governance philosophies and highly complementary economies, and are sincere friends who support each other and close partners who work together for development, he said.

The fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee adopted the recommendations of the CPC Central Committee on formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan, providing a top-level design for China's economic and social development over the next five years and also bringing new opportunities for China-Uzbekistan cooperation and global development, Wang said.

China and Uzbekistan should accelerate the alignment of their development strategies, advance the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, create visible cooperation results in more fields, foster new growth points for cooperation, and achieve a trade value of 20 billion U.S. dollars as soon as possible and move toward even greater goals, he said.

Both sides should speed up the establishment of cultural centers in each other's countries, deepen local exchanges and cooperation, and establish more sister provinces, regions and cities, Wang said.

Uzbekistan has achieved remarkable results in poverty reduction, and it is believed that the goal set by President Mirziyoyev to eliminate absolute poverty by 2030 can be achieved on schedule, Wang said, adding that China will continue sharing its experience to assist Uzbekistan in poverty reduction.

Wang said China appreciates the Uzbek president's immediate support for the Global Governance Initiative proposed by President Xi and is willing to work with Uzbekistan to implement the four major global initiatives, uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core, strengthen coordination within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and on the Afghan issue, optimize and strengthen the China-Central Asia mechanism, and jointly build a closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future.

He said China welcomes Uzbekistan's participation in the preparation for the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization and its becoming a founding member of the organization, and looks forward to Uzbekistan's early accession to the International Organization for Mediation, thereby jointly making new contributions to building a more just and equitable global governance system and promoting world peace and development.

On the same day, Wang and Uzbek Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov held the Second China-Uzbekistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev meets with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chengliang)