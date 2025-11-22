Jiangsu in E China boosts inland water transport and green development
An aerial drone photo shows a section of Yangtze River in east China's Jiangsu Province, April 4, 2024.
As a province with both the Yangtze River and Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal running through, water transportation is key to the development of Jiangsu Province.
In recent years, Jiangsu has scaled up efforts to build a well-connected inland waterway network and improve the water conservancy system, coupled with its green development endeavors in river basins and seaside areas. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
An aerial drone photo shows a section of the Yangtze River in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 18, 2025.
As a province with both the Yangtze River and Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal running through, water transportation is key to the development of Jiangsu Province.
In recent years, Jiangsu has scaled up efforts to build a well-connected inland waterway network and improve the water conservancy system, coupled with its green development endeavors in river basins and seaside areas. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
An aerial drone photo shows a panoramic view of vessels sailing along the Yangtze River in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 2, 2023.
As a province with both the Yangtze River and Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal running through, water transportation is key to the development of Jiangsu Province.
In recent years, Jiangsu has scaled up efforts to build a well-connected inland waterway network and improve the water conservancy system, coupled with its green development endeavors in river basins and seaside areas. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
An aerial drone photo shows vessels sailing under the Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 18, 2025.
As a province with both the Yangtze River and Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal running through, water transportation is key to the development of Jiangsu Province.
In recent years, Jiangsu has scaled up efforts to build a well-connected inland waterway network and improve the water conservancy system, coupled with its green development endeavors in river basins and seaside areas. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
An aerial drone photo shows vessels sailing along the Yangtze River in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 23, 2025.
As a province with both the Yangtze River and Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal running through, water transportation is key to the development of Jiangsu Province.
In recent years, Jiangsu has scaled up efforts to build a well-connected inland waterway network and improve the water conservancy system, coupled with its green development endeavors in river basins and seaside areas. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Staff members of the Jiangdu water control project patrol at a pumping station in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 25, 2025.
As a province with both the Yangtze River and Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal running through, water transportation is key to the development of Jiangsu Province.
In recent years, Jiangsu has scaled up efforts to build a well-connected inland waterway network and improve the water conservancy system, coupled with its green development endeavors in river basins and seaside areas. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A drone photo shows the construction site of the second phase project of the Huaihe River seaward channel in Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 18, 2025.
As a province with both the Yangtze River and Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal running through, water transportation is key to the development of Jiangsu Province.
In recent years, Jiangsu has scaled up efforts to build a well-connected inland waterway network and improve the water conservancy system, coupled with its green development endeavors in river basins and seaside areas. (Photo by Yin Chao/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo shows vessels sailing along the Yangtze River in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 23, 2025.
As a province with both the Yangtze River and Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal running through, water transportation is key to the development of Jiangsu Province.
In recent years, Jiangsu has scaled up efforts to build a well-connected inland waterway network and improve the water conservancy system, coupled with its green development endeavors in river basins and seaside areas. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Huaihe River in Hongze District of Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 18, 2025.
As a province with both the Yangtze River and Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal running through, water transportation is key to the development of Jiangsu Province.
In recent years, Jiangsu has scaled up efforts to build a well-connected inland waterway network and improve the water conservancy system, coupled with its green development endeavors in river basins and seaside areas. (Photo by Yin Chao/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Langshan national forest park along the Yangtze River in Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 23, 2025.
As a province with both the Yangtze River and Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal running through, water transportation is key to the development of Jiangsu Province.
In recent years, Jiangsu has scaled up efforts to build a well-connected inland waterway network and improve the water conservancy system, coupled with its green development endeavors in river basins and seaside areas. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
A drone photo shows vessels sailing under the Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 18, 2025.
As a province with both the Yangtze River and Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal running through, water transportation is key to the development of Jiangsu Province.
In recent years, Jiangsu has scaled up efforts to build a well-connected inland waterway network and improve the water conservancy system, coupled with its green development endeavors in river basins and seaside areas. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
An aerial drone photo shows vessels sailing along the Yangtze River in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 18, 2025.
As a province with both the Yangtze River and Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal running through, water transportation is key to the development of Jiangsu Province.
In recent years, Jiangsu has scaled up efforts to build a well-connected inland waterway network and improve the water conservancy system, coupled with its green development endeavors in river basins and seaside areas. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
An aerial drone photo shows people enjoying their leisure time in Jiangxinzhou island of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 1, 2025.
As a province with both the Yangtze River and Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal running through, water transportation is key to the development of Jiangsu Province.
In recent years, Jiangsu has scaled up efforts to build a well-connected inland waterway network and improve the water conservancy system, coupled with its green development endeavors in river basins and seaside areas. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to speed up full green transition, advance carbon-peaking efforts: vice premier
- Solid progress in green development in 2021-2025
- China is an important contributor to green development: spokesperson
- China reports steady progress in agricultural green development
- China to develop zero-carbon industrial parks to boost green transition
- Global energy interconnection standards issued to boost green development
- China turns trash into green growth, expands waste incineration industry overseas
- Smart factories power China's green industrial transformation
- China issues guideline to improve market-based allocation of resources, environmental factors
- China is a steadfast actor in promoting global green development
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.