China is an important contributor to green development: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:15, July 25, 2025

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with all parties to fully implement the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), honor the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, and foster a fair and equitable system of global climate governance for win-win cooperation, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.

Guo made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to International Court of Justice's (ICJ) advisory opinion on the Obligations of States in respect of Climate Change. The ICJ on July 23 confirmed that the system of UNFCCC is the principal legal instruments regulating the international response to the global problem of climate change, and made clear countries' rights and obligations under international environmental law. Some countries said this marked a decisive moment in promoting global climate justice.

"We noted that the ICJ's advisory opinion pointed out that the UNFCCC system is the principal legal instruments regulating the international response to the global problem of climate change and confirmed that the principle of common but differentiated responsibility, the principle of sustainable development and the principle of equity are applicable as guiding principles for the interpretation and application of relevant international law," Guo said.

He said it stressed that developed countries should take the lead in combating climate change and that countries have the obligation to strengthen international cooperation, adding that the advisory opinion reflects the long-standing stance and proposition of developing countries, including China, which is of positive significance to maintaining and advancing international climate cooperation.

China took an active part in this advisory opinion, Guo said, noting that as the biggest major developing country, China has been a staunch doer in and important contributor to green development, and is actively and prudently working towards its goals on carbon peak and carbon neutrality.

"We will make the world's biggest cut in carbon emission intensity and move from carbon peak to carbon neutrality in the shortest time frame ever seen in history," Guo said.

In the meantime, China's quality and low-cost clean energy technologies and products have significantly cut the costs for global green and low-carbon transition, and China has also provided as much assistance as it can to fellow developing countries through the channel of South-South cooperation, he added.

Guo pointed out that however the world may change, China will not slow down its climate actions, will not reduce its support for international cooperation, and will not cease its efforts to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)