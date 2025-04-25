Factbox: VAT data reflects progress in China's green development

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Official data shows that China's green and low-carbon development has steadily progressed and yielded remarkable outcomes in the first quarter of 2025, contributing to the country's high-quality growth.

Here is a set of the first quarter's value-added tax (VAT) invoice data released by the State Taxation Administration on Friday, reflecting growth momentum in the industries, optimized energy structure, growing investment in environmental protection and energy conservation, and higher energy efficiency.

-- In the first three months, the combined sales revenue of green and low-carbon industries in China increased by 13.6 percent from a year earlier, 11.5 percentage points higher than the national average.

-- The number of newly established enterprises in the green and low-carbon industries surged 19.3 percent from a year earlier, up by 12.3 percentage points compared with the same period in the previous year.

-- The combined sales revenue of the five major clean energy sources -- nuclear power, hydropower, photovoltaic power, wind power, and biomass power -- was 20.3 percentage points higher than that of thermal power. These clean energy sources accounted for 31.7 percent of the total power generation sales revenue, marking an increase of 3.6 percentage points compared to the same period in the previous year.

-- The value of environmental protection and governance services purchased by Chinese enterprises grew by 11 percent year on year. Among them, the purchase value by manufacturing enterprises rose by 16.5 percent, showing a relatively fast growth momentum.

-- The electricity consumption per unit of sales revenue for enterprises nationwide decreased by 2.4 percent from a year earlier. Among them, industrial enterprises saw a further decline of 5.5 percent based on a 1.2 percent year-on-year decrease in the fourth quarter of last year.

-- The electricity consumption per unit of sales revenue in the green and low-carbon industries went down 9.4 percent year on year in the first quarter, the data revealed.

The administration will continue to optimize tax and fee services and leverage the role of tax regulation and guidance to safeguard the cultivation of new drivers of green growth and the high-quality development of the Chinese economy, it said.

