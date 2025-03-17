Interview: China's green transformation sets global example, says former senior UN official

Xinhua) 09:29, March 17, 2025

OSLO, March 15 (Xinhua) -- China's rapid strides in ecological development and green technology have become a global example of sustainable progress, a former senior United Nations official has said.

"There are so many achievements (of China's environmental protection)," former UN Under-Secretary-General Erik Solheim told Xinhua. "The big cities of China, like Beijing, have significantly reduced pollution. The air is now clean and fresh. Large lakes such as Dianchi Lake in Kunming and West Lake in Hangzhou have been cleaned up, and the water systems are fantastic."

Solheim, also the former UN Environment Executive Director, said the guiding principle of China's green efforts -- "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" -- has a profound impact. For him, the core of this concept is integrating economy and ecology.

"Environmental protection will never succeed if it is seen as opposing economic development. It can only thrive when integrated with the economy. The Chinese government is achieving this by making the country prosperous while going green, lifting people out of poverty through sustainable means," he said.

He said the most important lesson from China's green transformation is its success in merging environment and development.

"If you switch from coal to solar, you save money. China has shown that this transition is not just good for the planet but also benefits people's lives."

China has been sharing its experience in eco-governance and green development with other nations, particularly through the Belt and Road Initiative and South-South cooperation. Solheim sees this as a positive move, adding that China's vital role in global green manufacturing offers opportunities for global cooperation.

He noted that China and Norway are leading the global transition to electric vehicles, with other countries quickly catching up.

"Norway has the highest proportion of EVs, while China has the largest absolute number. But what amazed me recently was Nepal, where 85 percent of new cars are now electric," he said.

"This proves that even one of Asia's poorest countries is rapidly moving toward an electric future," he said.

