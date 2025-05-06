"Green-collar" workers on the rise amid China's green development quest

SHANGHAI, May 4 (Xinhua) -- On Changxing Island in east China's Shanghai, a fisheries company operates bustling cold storage facilities to keep seafood fresh, while a nearby energy storage power station plays a crucial role in managing electricity costs.

This energy storage system stores electricity during off-peak hours when rates are lower, and discharges during peak hours when prices rise, thereby helping the fisheries company reduce energy expenses.

Wu Xiaochun patrols the power station to ensure the facilities run safely and efficiently. His role, energy storage power station maintenance administrator, is one of 19 new professions added to China's list of officially recognized occupations in July 2024. Playfully, he refers to himself as a "green-collar" worker.

As China pushes forward with its green transition, a wave of low-carbon industries has emerged, driving a surge in demand for "green-collar" workers.

To date, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security has officially recognized 137 green professions. Notably, by the end of 2024, the number of practitioners in the ecological and environmental protection sector in China had exceeded 3.4 million.

Many graduates are now choosing careers in green industries, such as environmental engineers, environmental, social and governance (ESG) consultants, renewable energy engineers, and environmental policy analysts, according to Yu Aitao from the School of Environmental Science and Engineering at Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

"Students are drawn to these professions out of personal interests as well as by promising development potential supported by the country's favorable policies," Yu said.

After graduation, Qin Jiawei, a young professional in his twenties, took up a position as a carbon capture technician at a power station on Changxing Island.

In 2023, the station launched a 100,000-tonne carbon capture, utilization and storage project, aiming to capture the carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted by the plant and supply it to local marine equipment manufacturers.

Qin is among 22 professionals, with an average age of 25, employed by the station to support the project's operation. "As we plan to expand the project, the demand for skilled workers will continue to grow," said Shen Hao, general manager of the power station.

To meet the growing need for a green workforce, many colleges and universities have ramped up efforts to cultivate suitable professionals. Xu Juan, vice dean of the School of Ecological and Environmental Science at East China Normal University, said green talent is increasingly equipped with interdisciplinary skills -- spanning fields including science and engineering, finance and management.

In a laboratory at the College of Civil Engineering of Tongji University, professor Zhang Fengshou leads a team researching the potential of CO2 sequestration using basalt from the sea.

"Civil engineering is not just about building roads and houses as it is generally perceived. We can also cultivate students with expertise in the low-carbon sector," Zhang said.

To better nurture green talent, Xu highlighted the need to establish academic programs focused on green and low-carbon development, such as carbon neutrality and green finance, as well as offering dual-degree programs and interdisciplinary courses to enhance students' comprehensive abilities.

Industry insiders have also pointed out that, compared with traditional occupations, emerging green professions still need improved occupational standards and certification systems.

"The establishment of new green jobs is just the beginning," said Lei Ting from State Grid Shanghai Municipal Electric Power Company, calling for joint efforts by government and enterprises to regulate such practitioners' qualifications, guide vocational training, and boost employment and entrepreneurship.

