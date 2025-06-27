Global energy interconnection standards issued to boost green development

Xinhua) 14:14, June 27, 2025

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- A set of energy interconnection standards for wind farms, photovoltaic power plants and pumped storage units was issued on Friday, laying a solid foundation for global clean energy development and transnational power interconnectivity.

At a launch conference in Beijing, the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization (GEIDCO) unveiled seven standards, including guidelines for planning new types of power systems, methods for assessing onshore wind energy resources, and guidelines for cross-border grid interconnection.

The standards also cover technical requirements for connecting photovoltaic power plants to the power grid, engineering standards for the handover testing of alternating current electrical equipment, and technical specifications for automatic control systems of pumped storage units.

Speaking at the event, GEIDCO Chairman Xin Baoan said that these standards integrate the achievements and innovative practices in energy and power technology from China and other countries. He described them as milestone accomplishments in the fields of global clean energy development and transnational power interconnection.

They fill a gap in international standards and will play an important role in accelerating the building of the Global Energy Internet and promoting international cooperation in the energy transition, added Xin, who is also president of the China Electricity Council.

