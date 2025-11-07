China to speed up full green transition, advance carbon-peaking efforts: vice premier

Xinhua) 14:07, November 07, 2025

BELEM, Brazil, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said on Thursday that China will accelerate a comprehensive green transition in its economic and social development, while working actively and prudently toward peak carbon emissions.

Ding, as Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative and also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, conveyed Xi's best wishes for Brazil in hosting the summit in his speech at the Belem Climate Summit.

Applauding Brazil's active and important contribution to advancing global climate governance as presidency of the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, he expressed hope that the conference will be a full success.

As this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, with global climate governance now entering a critical stage, Ding said that China has achieved remarkable results in implementing its 2030 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Xi had solemnly announced China's NDCs by 2035 at the UN Climate Summit, covering all economic sectors and all greenhouse gases and setting an absolute emissions reduction target for the first time, which demonstrates China's firm determination and greatest efforts, he added.

Recently, participants at the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee deliberated over and adopted the Recommendations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development, which made important arrangements for building a beautiful China, Ding said.

The recommendations emphasize that with carbon peaking and carbon neutrality as the driving force, efforts should be made to promote carbon reduction, pollution reduction, green expansion and growth in a coordinated manner, to build a solid ecological security barrier, and to build up the momentum for green development, he added.

China honors its words with concrete actions all along and will make greater contributions to addressing climate change, he noted.

At present, mankind is standing at a new crossroads, which requires all parties to uphold true multilateralism, enhance unity and cooperation, and promote the steady and long-term development of global climate governance, said Ding, putting forward a three-point proposal to address challenges.

First, he said, it is necessary to stay focused on the right direction, strengthen confidence, coordinate the goals of environmental protection, economic development, job creation and poverty elimination, improve people's livelihood and climate governance in a coordinated manner, and promote high-quality development to deliver more benefits to people across the world.

Second, he said, it is necessary to implement climate action, uphold the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, and fully and effectively implement the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.

Developed countries should implement their obligations to take the lead in reducing emissions, earnestly fulfill their investment commitments, and provide more technological and capacity-building support for developing countries, Ding explained.

Third, he said, it is necessary to deepen opening up and cooperation, create a favorable environment for international economic and trade cooperation, strengthen international collaboration on green technologies and industries, ensure the free circulation of high-quality green products, and better meet the global demand for sustainable development.

During his meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the summit, Ding said that multilateralism and the work of the United Nations are currently facing unprecedented challenges.

No matter how the international landscape evolves, China will adhere to true multilateralism, continue to fully support the core position and role of the United Nations in international affairs, promote dialogue and cooperation among countries, and make greater contributions to the cause of world peace and development.

China is firmly committed to the path of green development and is willing to enhance communication and cooperation with all parties to jointly push for building a beautiful world featuring harmony between humanity and nature, he noted.

Guterres thanked China for its consistent support for the United Nations' work, referring to China as not only a key leader in global climate governance but also an important pillar of world peace and multilateralism.

The Global Governance Initiative proposed by Xi is of great significance for improving and reforming the existing global governance system, and the United Nations looks forward to further close collaboration with China, said Guterres.

Also on Thursday, Ding attended a luncheon hosted by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the "Tropical Forests Forever Facility" fund and delivered remarks.

Ding said that in recent years, China has achieved remarkable results in ecology and environment protection, as well as economic and social development in its tropical rainforest regions.

Protecting tropical rainforests bears on human survival and well-being. China is willing to strengthen cooperation with all parties in tropical rainforest protection and make greater contributions to global climate and environmental governance, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chengliang)