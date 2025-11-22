Panda-themed conference promotes global dialogue on ecological protection, green development

The opening ceremony of the Global Panda Partners 2025 conference is held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2025. The Global Panda Partners 2025 conference opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

CHENGDU, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Experts, officials and representatives from over 30 countries and regions gathered Friday in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, for the opening of the Global Panda Partners Conference 2025.

Themed "Working Together to Protect, Build, and Share," the conference serves as an academic, open and international exchange platform aimed at building global consensus on ecological protection and green development.

The opening ceremony saw the release of a report titled "Joining Hands to Advance Toward an Eco-Friendly Modernization -- The Theoretical Contributions and Practical Leadership of Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization to Global Sustainable Development." It was co-authored by the National High-Level Think Tank of Xinhua News Agency and the Research Center for Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization.

Participants at the conference spoke highly of China's achievements in giant panda conservation and biodiversity promotion, and agreed to strengthen international cooperation on sustainable development.

Erastus Mwencha, former deputy chairperson of the African Union Commission, said China's efforts in protecting giant pandas have been "one of the world's greatest conservation success stories."

"The story of the giant panda gives us hope. It teaches us that with care, persistence, and cooperation, we can heal the planet we share," he added.

Liu Guohong, head of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, said China has achieved remarkable accomplishments in giant panda conservation. Measures such as the establishment of the Giant Panda National Park, the formulation of the national park law, and the systematic restoration of giant panda habitats have contributed to these achievements.

Liu said the country will deepen collaboration with global panda partners, share its achievements in ecological progress, and work together to promote the concept of harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

Running from Nov. 20 to 22, the conference comprises a plenary session, eight parallel sessions and a series of supporting activities focusing on topics such as ecological civilization, panda culture, and cultural tourism.

The event is hosted by Xinhua News Agency Sichuan Branch, Xinhua News Agency News and Information Center, China Wildlife Conservation Association, China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and Chengdu Media Group.

This marks the second edition of the conference. The inaugural conference was held in November 2024 in Chengdu with the theme "Harmonious Coexistence Between Man and Nature."

Known as the "hometown of giant pandas," Sichuan has the largest panda habitat in the world and is home to over 70 percent of China's wild giant panda population.

Giant panda conservation has been a microcosm of China's efforts to advance ecological civilization. Thanks to sustained conservation efforts, the International Union for Conservation of Nature downgraded the giant panda's status from endangered to vulnerable in 2016. Currently, nearly 1,900 giant pandas are living in the wild in China.

A tea technician draws a panda pattern while making tea at an expo of panda-themed cultural and creative products in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2025.

Guests learn about panda-themed cultural and creative products at the Global Panda Partners 2025 conference in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2025.

Guests stamp on panda-themed postcards at an expo of panda-themed cultural and creative products in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2025.

Guests interact with a robot at the Global Panda Partners 2025 conference in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2025.

A guest takes selfies at an expo of panda-themed cultural and creative products in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2025.

This photo shows panda-themed cultural and creative products at an expo in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2025.

A performance is staged at the opening ceremony of the Global Panda Partners 2025 conference in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2025.

A performance is staged at the opening ceremony of the Global Panda Partners 2025 conference in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2025.

People visit an expo of panda-themed cultural and creative products in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2025.

Guests visit the Ya'an City exhibition area of the Global Panda Partners 2025 conference in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2025.

The opening ceremony of the Global Panda Partners 2025 conference is held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2025.

People visit an expo of panda-themed cultural and creative products in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2025.

The opening ceremony of the Global Panda Partners 2025 conference is held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2025.

