Cute panda pals tumble in clumsy rumble

(People's Daily App) 15:28, October 28, 2025

At the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Southwest China's Sichuan Province, two panda cubs turned their enclosure into a mini wrestling ring. The smaller cub tripped over its own feet, and the bigger one rushed to help, only to tumble onto its friend's soft belly. Watch as these two clumsy furballs roll around in what becomes a chaotic, adorable rescue attempt.

(Video source: iPanda; Compiled by Yao Yuhe)

